AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Gwyneth Paltrow names the actor who could get her back on the big screen

todayNovember 7, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

These days, Gwyneth Paltrow has traded acting for running her lifestyle brand Goop, but she says there is one actor who would get her back on the screen.

“Well, it would be very hard for me to do any acting right at the moment, just because of my job,” the Oscar winner told Entertainment Tonight while at the CFDA Fashion Awards on November 6. “But, I guess Robert Downey Jr. could probably always get me back.”

“You know, to some degree,” added Paltrow, who was honored for her company at the awards.

Paltrow and Downey Jr. have collaborated on numerous films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with her playing Pepper Potts to his Tony Stark/Iron Man, starting with the 2008 blockbuster about the hero, as well as several ensemble Avengers movies, and the Spider-Man films fronted by Tom Holland.

She was in so many Marvel movies, in fact, that she famously forgot in which ones she appeared.

Incidentally, Paltrow’s comments come in the wake of a Variety story that rumored Marvel Studios was looking for a way to bring the original Avengers — including Downey’s character, who perished at the climax of Avengers: Endgame — back to theaters.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%