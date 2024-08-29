Gwyneth Paltrow to join Timothée Chalamet in upcoming film ‘Marty Supreme’

Photo courtesy Coliena Rentmeester

Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet are teaming up in a new movie, ABC Audio has learned.

Paltrow is joining forces with the Dune star in A24’s forthcoming Marty Supreme, which will be directed by Josh Safdie.

Chalamet is also co-producing the project from the studio behind The Whale and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

While Variety initially reported Chalamet will be playing Marty Reisman, a former ping-pong-playing hustler who became a world champion and pop culture star, A24 specified the project “is not a biopic of Marty Reisman,” calling it a “fictionalized original work.”

Marty Supreme was written by Safdie and frequent collaborator Ronald Bronstein.

The film will mark Paltrow’s return to the big screen for the first time since the 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame.