AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

H.E.R., Dave Franco and more to star in DreamWorks Animation’s ‘Forgotten Island’

todayOctober 29, 2025

Background
share close
AD
H.E.R. attends the European premiere of ‘Sinners’ at Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025, in London, England. (Dave Benett/WireImage via Getty Images)

DreamWorks Animation has set its cast for its upcoming feature Forgotten Island.

H.E.R., Dave Franco, Manny Jacinto, Jenny Slate, Liza Soberano and Lea Salonga have joined the voice cast of the new animated film.

While the plot of the upcoming film was previously unknown, the animation studio has revealed a logline that asks the question: “What if your lifelong best friend just forgot all about you? Forgot all the love, the joy, the pain, all of the memories and experiences you once shared?”

The upcoming film will follow two best friends who become stranded in a fantastical world of the forgotten island of Nakali where the only way to escape comes at the expense of a lifetime of their memories.

Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado are both the writers and directors of the film. Mark Swift serves as its producer. This will be the third collaboration between Crawford and Swift, after making Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and The Croods: A New Age together. Mercado makes his directorial debut with this film.

Forgotten Island is set to arrive in theaters on Sept. 25, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%