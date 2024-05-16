AD
Mike FM Music News

Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy craving isn’t exactly “Yummy”

todayMay 16, 2024

Background
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Justin Bieber had a hit with a song called “Yummy,” but that’s probably not the word you’d use to describe his wife’s pregnancy craving.

On her Instagram Story, Hailey Bieber posted a photo of her odd snack and wrote, “currently my biggest craving. egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce. and no, you’re not allowed to judge!!”

Hailey also posted a slideshow captioned, “the past few weeks have been..,” which features several photos of her showing off her growing baby bump. ABC News has confirmed that she’s about six months along.

Justin and Hailey announced their pregnancy on May 9 with a post that showed the two renewing their vows. Hailey wore a form-fitting lace gown that revealed she’s expecting.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

