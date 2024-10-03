AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Hailey Whitters channels “lonely disco cowgirl” for Brooks & Dunn collab

todayOctober 3, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Hailey Whitters and Brooks & Dunn‘s collab won’t drop until Nov. 15, but the country duo are giving fans a sneak peek on Instagram.

Brooks & Dunn recently posted a video of their time with Hailey in the studio, alongside a snippet of the rerecorded “She’s Not the Cheatin’ Kind” and Hailey recalling her early days as a fan of them.

“Big fan. I mean, I skipped a dance in high school to go to a Brooks & Dunn concert,” Hailey recounts.

“I kept saying, like, lonely disco cowgirl,” Hailey says of her reimagined “She’s Not the Cheatin’ Kind.” “Lana Del Ray meets Chris Isaak meets Brooks & Dunn, you know, and that’s what we did.”

You can hear a preview clip of Hailey and Brooks & Dunn’s “She’s Not the Cheatin’ Kind” on Instagram.

REBOOT II, featuring the recently released “Play Something Country” with Lainey Wilson, arrives Nov. 15 and is available for preorder and presave now.

Here’s the full track list for REBOOT II:
“Play Something Country” with Lainey Wilson
“Neon Moon” with Morgan Wallen
“Rock My World (Little Country Girl)” with Marcus King Band
“Ain’t Nothing ‘Bout You” with Megan Moroney
“Brand New Man” with Warren Zeiders
“Believe” with Jelly Roll
“She Used to Be Mine” with Riley Green
“She Likes to Get Out of Town” with The Cadillac Three
“Boot Scootin’ Boogie” with Halestorm
“Ain’t No Way To Go” with Mitchell Tenpenny
“How Long Gone” with The Earls of Leicester
“I’ll Never Forgive My Heart” with Jake Worthington
“She’s Not the Cheatin’ Kind” with Hailey Whitters
“Hard Workin’ Man” with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
“Hillbilly Deluxe” with HARDY
“Indian Summer” with ERNEST
“Drop in the Bucket” with Thousand Horses
“Only In America” with Corey Kent

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%