Hailey Whitters channels “lonely disco cowgirl” for Brooks & Dunn collab

Hailey Whitters and Brooks & Dunn‘s collab won’t drop until Nov. 15, but the country duo are giving fans a sneak peek on Instagram.

Brooks & Dunn recently posted a video of their time with Hailey in the studio, alongside a snippet of the rerecorded “She’s Not the Cheatin’ Kind” and Hailey recalling her early days as a fan of them.

“Big fan. I mean, I skipped a dance in high school to go to a Brooks & Dunn concert,” Hailey recounts.

“I kept saying, like, lonely disco cowgirl,” Hailey says of her reimagined “She’s Not the Cheatin’ Kind.” “Lana Del Ray meets Chris Isaak meets Brooks & Dunn, you know, and that’s what we did.”

You can hear a preview clip of Hailey and Brooks & Dunn’s “She’s Not the Cheatin’ Kind” on Instagram.