Hailey Whitters’ dropping a collab with ‘girl crush’

todayFebruary 19, 2025

Disney/Frank Micelotta

Hailey Whitters is dropping “Prodigal Daughter” with bluegrass artist Molly Tuttle on Friday.

Hailey shared the news on social media along with the song’s cover art.

yall been asking so sweetly so guess what! ‘Prodigal Daughter’ out this Friday ft. my girl crush @mollytuttle!” the “Everything She Ain’t” singer wrote on social platform X.

Hailey’s latest song, “Casseroles,” dropped in January.

Hailey’s got several festival dates lined up this year, including Morgan Wallen‘s Sand In My Boots in May. For a full list of dates, visit haileywhitters.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

