Entertainment News

Halle Bailey, Regé-Jean Page to star in rom-com ‘Italianna’

todayMarch 27, 2025

Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney, Jeff Spicer/WireImage via Getty Images

The Little Mermaid is set to swoon over the Duke of Hastings in an upcoming romance film.

Halle Bailey will star alongside Regé-Jean Page in the new movie Italianna, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The Universal Pictures film will be directed by Kat Coiro. Ryan Engle wrote the screenplay based on an original idea from him and Kristin Engle.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, the project has been described as a romantic comedy.

Coiro also directed the 2022 Universal romantic comedy Marry Me starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.

Bailey is known for being part of the music duo Chloe x Halle, as well as her breakout acting role as Ariel in the live-action The Little Mermaid adaptation. Page is known for his starring role in season 1 of the period romance drama series Bridgerton.

Deadline first reported the casting news about Italianna.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

