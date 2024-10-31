Halloween Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Kelly Clarkson and more

Ed Sheeran is celebrating Halloween by dressing up like his own meme. An AI-generated image of Ed as a monkey has been circling the internet, and the singer paid homage to it by dressing up like the animal for Halloween. In the photo he shared to Instagram, Ed is bent over a table while holding up the meme on his phone. “Haters will say its AI #halloweenbruv #feltcutemightdeletelater,” Ed captioned his photo.

Don’t say her name three times! Kelly Clarkson dressed up as Michael Keaton‘s Beetlejuice to host the Halloween episode of her daytime talk show. She wore the black-and-white striped suit, and even had the wild hair and ghostly face paint to match the look.

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, channeled Alice in Wonderland‘s Alice and The Mad Hatter for their Halloween costumes this year. Selena rocked a blond wig and light blue dress while Benny wore a bright orange wig and massive top hat. “Curiouser and curiouser..,” Selena captioned her post on Instagram.

Bon appétit, The Chainsmokers! The music duo dressed up as Remy and Linguini from the Pixar film Ratatouille for Halloween this year. “This is the last time I let Alex choose our Halloween costumes,” The Chainsmokers wrote on Instagram.