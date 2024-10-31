AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Halloween Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Kelly Clarkson and more

todayOctober 31, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Ed Sheeran is celebrating Halloween by dressing up like his own meme. An AI-generated image of Ed as a monkey has been circling the internet, and the singer paid homage to it by dressing up like the animal for Halloween. In the photo he shared to Instagram, Ed is bent over a table while holding up the meme on his phone. “Haters will say its AI #halloweenbruv #feltcutemightdeletelater,” Ed captioned his photo.

Don’t say her name three times! Kelly Clarkson dressed up as Michael Keaton‘s Beetlejuice to host the Halloween episode of her daytime talk show. She wore the black-and-white striped suit, and even had the wild hair and ghostly face paint to match the look.

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, channeled Alice in Wonderland‘s Alice and The Mad Hatter for their Halloween costumes this year. Selena rocked a blond wig and light blue dress while Benny wore a bright orange wig and massive top hat. “Curiouser and curiouser..,” Selena captioned her post on Instagram.

Bon appétit, The Chainsmokers! The music duo dressed up as Remy and Linguini from the Pixar film Ratatouille for Halloween this year. “This is the last time I let Alex choose our Halloween costumes,” The Chainsmokers wrote on Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%