AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Hamilton’ cancels Kennedy Center run, citing ‘recent purge’ by Trump administration

todayMarch 6, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Theo Wargo/WireImage

The hit Broadway musical Hamilton canceled a planned 2026 run at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday, citing the firing of the theater’s board and chairman and subsequent takeover by President Donald Trump.

“Politics have never affected the presentation of thousands of shows and the display of extraordinary visual arts,” Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller said in a statement.

“However, in recent weeks we have sadly seen decades of Kennedy Center neutrality be destroyed,” he added. “The recent purge by the Trump Administration of both professional staff and performing arts events at or originally produced by the Kennedy Center flies in the face of everything this national cultural center represents.”

The show previously ran at the Kennedy Center twice — first in 2018, during Trump’s first administration, and again in 2022. The upcoming showing would’ve been the third such run at the Washington, D.C., theater, but Seller said that the erosion of the theater’s independence caused the show to reassess its plans.

“We are not acting against [Trump’s] administration, but against the partisan policies of the Kennedy Center as a result of his recent takeover,” Seller said.

Hamilton was initially scheduled to run from March 3, 2026, to April 26, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%