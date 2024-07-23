Hand-drawn artwork by Michael Jackson going up for auction

Getty/Steve Granitz

Artwork created by the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, is set to go up for auction in August.

Kings Auctions will auction off 76 pieces of Jackson art, some of which are double-sided. The auction includes pieces hand drawn with wax colored pencil and others in watercolors. Some pieces are even drawn on presidential paper obtained by Michael during a White House visit. All are signed by Jackson.

“Get ready to own some of the most coveted pieces of art by one of the biggest music icons in the world,” reads the auction house’s website. “These one of a kind pieces of art aren’t just an investment, they are your chance to own a piece of music history.”

Among the drawings available are a sketch of Martin Luther King, portraits of presidents, Disney characters, pop icons, fine artworks and more.

The auction, taking place Aug. 3, is not affiliated with the Jackson estate. More info can be found at kings-auctions.com.