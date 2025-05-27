‘Hang on Sloopy’ singer Rick Derringer dies at 77

Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Musician, producer and songwriter Rick Derringer, who had a hit at 17 with “Hang on Sloopy” as a member of The McCoys, has died.

The rocker’s death was announced on Facebook by his caretaker Tony Wilson, who revealed that Derringer passed away Monday at the age of 77.

In addition to “Hang on Sloopy,” which went to #26 on the Hot 100 chart, Derringer penned the track “Rock and Roll Hoochie Koo,” which was first recorded by Johnny Winter. Derringer’s own solo version was released in 1973 and became a top-40 hit.

Derringer also worked with Johnny Winter’s brother Edgar Winter, playing lead guitar on such songs as “Frankenstein” and “Free Ride.” He also worked with such artists as Alice Cooper, Steely Dan, KISS, Cyndi Lauper and “Weird Al” Yankovic.

Derringer also co-produced the 1985 release The Wrestling Album for the World Wrestling Federation, which featured a compilation of wrestler entrance songs, including Hulk Hogan‘s “Real American.”

“Derringer’s legacy extends beyond his music, entertaining fans with his signature energy and talent,” reads the post announcing his death. “His passing leaves a void in the music world, and he will be deeply missed by fans, colleagues, and loved ones.”

Derringer won a Grammy for producing Weird Al’s “Eat it,” a parody of Michael Jackson‘s “Beat It,” and Yankovic has paid tribute to Derringer on social media.

“I’m very sad to say that my friend, rock guitar legend Rick Derringer, has passed,” he shared. “Rick produced my first 6 albums and played guitar on my earliest recordings, including the solo on ‘Eat It.’ He had an enormous impact on my life, and will be missed greatly. RIP.”