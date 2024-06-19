AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

“Hang Tight Honey,” Lainey Wilson’s got you covered for birthdays

todayJune 19, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC

If you know somebody who’s nuts about Lainey Wilson, the CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year’s got the perfect present for their next birthday. 

The “Hang Tight Honey” hitmaker’s following in the footsteps of Luke Combs and Dolly Parton to partner with American Greetings for her own video e-card.

“Y’all know I love celebrating birthdays, and I’ve always said that the most precious gift you can give someone on their birthday is the gift of your time,” Lainey says. “I wish I had time to personally celebrate with all of my fans, but the next best thing is being a part of their special day with my new SmashUp.”

The Louisiana native’s birthday wish is set to the tune of “Smell Like Smoke” from her Bell Bottom Country album. You can check out the full video online, complete with a personalized name, before you send it. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%