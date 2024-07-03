“Hang Tight Honey”: Lainey’s groovin’ in retro fashion for new video

Lainey Wilson has dropped a retro-tinged music video for “Hang Tight Honey.”

Directed by Dano Cerny, the vintage visualizer features Lainey bringing her hit across the country for various television performances, grooving along with her band in outfits that throwback to yesteryear’s fashion style.

The video wraps with Lainey hand-in-hand with her on-screen love interest with the words “TO BE CONTINUED” flashed across the screen, hinting at a link with the upcoming “4x4xU” music video.

“In more ways than one, ‘4x4xU’ is a continuation of my story and a direct follow-up to Hang Tight Honey. So we had to make a couple music videos to match [wink emoji],” Lainey tells fans on Instagram.

“4x4xU” drops Thursday, and its music video will be available on YouTube the same day at 1 p.m. ET.

You can find “Hang Tight Honey,” “4x4xU” and “Country’s Cool Again” on Lainey’s forthcoming album, Whirlwind. The 14-track record arrives Aug. 23, and can be preordered and presaved now.