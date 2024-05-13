AD
Buck Country Music News

Hang tight honey: There’s a new single from Lainey Wilson

todayMay 13, 2024

Eric Ryan Anderson / Courtesy of BBR Music Group

Lainey Wilson‘s kicking off ACM Awards week with an anthemic new single, “Hang Tight Honey.”

The upbeat track, which Lainey co-wrote, pays homage to hard workers and their unwaveringly strong work ethic — something that Lainey relates to.

“I’ve been runnin’ the roads nonstop for a few years now and I ain’t gonna lie to y’all, sometimes it can be tough being away from home that much,” Lainey shares. “At the same time, remembering what ‘home’ is and the things that I get to do for the ones I love because of the work I put in, is what keeps me going and makes it all worthwhile.”

She adds, “This one’s an anthem for the hard working men and women that get up every dang day and put in long hours to make a life worth living for the ones they love most.”

“Hang Tight Honey” is the latest preview of Lainey’s fifth album, Whirlwind, arriving August 23. The project will also feature “Country’s Cool Again.”

Lainey has earned five nods at this year’s ACM Awards, including one for the coveted Entertainer of the Year. You can stream the show and catch her performance live May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

