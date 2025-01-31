AD
Buck Country Music News

Hank Williams Jr. inspired Chris Janson’s ‘Stay Rowdy’

todayJanuary 31, 2025

Courtesy of Harpeth 60 Records/Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment

Chris Janson took a little inspiration from Hank Williams Jr. when he co-wrote “Stay Rowdy.”

“Simply put, I wanted to write something that reminded me of Hank Jr in the 80’s [sic], Country Music that makes me want to have a good time,” Chris says of his new song and Hank, whose hit “All My Rowdy Friends (Have Settled Down)” dropped in 1981.

“Played ‘Stay Rowdy’ live the first time, and the crowd went nuts. It became an instant staple in the show,” he shares. “Stay Rowdy, my friends.”

Arriving with “Stay Rowdy” on Friday is its accompanying music video, which — you guessed it — has Chris having a rowdy time with his friends. The video opens with Chris smoking a cigar and playing his guitar before the camera pans to him and his band letting their hair down on his tour bus.

Chris is currently on the road for his headlining shows while gearing up to open for Kid Rock in March. For his full tour schedule, visit chrisjanson.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

