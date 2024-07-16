AD
Rev Rock Report

Hard Rock teams with John Lennon Estate for John Lennon Memorabilia Treasure Hunt

todayJuly 16, 2024

Michael Putland/Getty Images

John Lennon fans are being encouraged to check out some classic memorabilia through a new John Lennon Memorabilia Treasure Hunt that was just launched by Hard Rock International and the John Lennon Estate. 

The hunt coincides with the recent release of Lennon’s Mind Games – The Ultimate Collection, as well as the launch of the new John & Yoko social website citizenofnutopia.com, where fans can access meditation affirmations, leave messages of gratitude for John and Yoko and more.

“We’ve been working on the box sets of Mind Games for years now. Initially I thought, ‘Mind Games’.. game… What if we ‘gamified’ Mind Games?” John and Yoko Ono’s son, Sean Lennon, shares. “So that’s all I’ll say for now, but there are many levels to this release, including the box sets and far beyond – that will slowly unravel – and I hope will potentially entertain and engage everyone for many years to come.” 

Fans are encouraged to check out Lennon memorabilia at Hard Rock locations across the globe, then scan QR codes that will reveal more stories about what they are seeing.

Items featured in the hunt include a black suit worn by Lennon during The Beatles’ 1965 U.S. tour, at the Hard Rock Café Bucharest; Lennon’s 1966 Guild Starfire 12-sting guitar, at the Hard Rock Honolulu; Lennon’s tan trademark collarless suit, at the Hard Rock Atlantic City; and handwritten “Help!” lyrics at the Hard Rock Cafe New York.

Aa part of the treasure hunt, Hard Rock is offering discounts to any members of John and Yoko’s Citizens of Nutopia site, and participants can earn points and rewards through the Hard Rock Unity loyalty program.

Written by: ABC News

