Buck Country Music News

HARDY adds 4 new tracks and an extra ‘COUNTRY!’ to new album

todaySeptember 30, 2025

HARDY’s ‘COUNTRY! COUNTRY!’ (Big Loud)

Even though HARDY‘s new album, COUNTRY! COUNTRY!, just came out on Friday, he’s already following it up with a deluxe edition.

The expanded version, titled COUNTRY! COUNTRY! COUNTRY!, features stripped-down versions of the album tracks “Dog Years,” “Country in Me” and “Take the Country and Run,” as well as the new song “Good Ole Boy.” 

There’s also an accompanying music video for the new track. The “Good Ole Boy” visual was shot on location at an amphitheater stop on the Jim Bob World Tour. 

It traces the day from load-in until HARDY hits the stage, with stops at the merch table and the meet-and-greet, including a birthday surprise for one special fan, who also makes an appearance during the show.

You can check out the “Good Ole Boy” video now and stream the deluxe COUNTRY! COUNTRY! COUNTRY! 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

