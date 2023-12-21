AD
Buck Country Music News

HARDY announces ‘becoming THE CROW’ short film

todayDecember 21, 2023

Disney/Frank Micelotta

HARDY is set to release his new short film, becoming THE CROW, on January 11.

Arriving on YouTube, the film will chronicle HARDY’s career, life on tour and the concept of his latest album, the mockingbird & THE CROW.

“I hope that in five years and I have three or four records out, that somebody will be like, ‘If you want to know who HARDY is, go listen to the mockingbird & THE CROW,'” HARDY shares in the trailer. “It’s an era of my life and artistry that has perfectly encapsulated who I am.”

HARDY’s also inviting fans to a private screening in Nashville on January 11, before becoming THE CROW drops on YouTube. For more details and to RSVP, head to HARDY’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

