HARDY goes “PSYCHO” on ‘The Tonight Show’

todayJuly 25, 2024

Todd Owyoung/NBC

HARDY took “PSYCHO” to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

Staying true to the song’s name, HARDY dressed the part with a white straitjacket as he performed the rock track with his band against a screen displaying an asylum photo.

“Hey, I hope you never have to see the day/ But if you ever walk away, well/ Everybody you know, everybody I know’s/ Gonna know you fell in love with a psycho,” HARDY declares in the chorus.

You can find “PSYCHO” on HARDY’s latest album, QUIT!!, out now. Its lead single, “Six Feet Under (Caleigh’s Song),” is making its way up the country charts.

To see HARDY at an upcoming Quit!! Tour date, head to hardyofficial.com

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

