AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

HARDY is hoping “Wait in the Truck” wins CMA Song of the Year

todayNovember 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

“Wait in the Truck” notched early wins for Musical Event and Music Video of the Year ahead of the 2023 CMA Awards broadcast.

It’s still in the running for two more awards: Single and Song of the Year, the latter of which HARDY‘s hoping will emerge victorious this year.

“A huge, huge goal of mine is to win Song of the Year. I’ve checked a lot of stuff off of my goal list or my music industry bucket list, and I do not have a Song of the Year yet,” HARDY tells ABC Audio. “I really want [one], I’m not going lie. So maybe, maybe this is the year. Who knows?” 

The 57th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%