Buck Country Music News

HARDY plots Jim Bob World Tour

February 10, 2025

Disney/Larry McCormack

HARDY is hitting the road for his Jim Bob World Tour.

Kicking off May 22 in Chula Vista, California, the trek will hit Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Atlanta, Tampa and various U.K. and European cities before wrapping Sept. 24 in New York City.

Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr., Sikarus and McCoy Moore are opening for select shows.

Presale for HARDY’s HARDY Nation fan club begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time before the general sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For a full list of dates, visit hardyofficial.com.

HARDY’s newly released live album, HARDY (Live from Red Rocks), is out now wherever you listen to music.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

