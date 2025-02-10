HARDY plots Jim Bob World Tour

HARDY is hitting the road for his Jim Bob World Tour.

Kicking off May 22 in Chula Vista, California, the trek will hit Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Atlanta, Tampa and various U.K. and European cities before wrapping Sept. 24 in New York City.

Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr., Sikarus and McCoy Moore are opening for select shows.

Presale for HARDY’s HARDY Nation fan club begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time before the general sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For a full list of dates, visit hardyofficial.com.