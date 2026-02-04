AD
HARDY stays at #1 as ‘McArthur’ moves to be your ‘Favorite Country Song’

todayFebruary 4, 2026

HARDY’s ‘COUNTRY! COUNTRY!’ (Big Loud)

“Favorite Country Song” seems to be living up to its name, as HARDY‘s latest hit sticks around at the top of both the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts. 

The COUNTRY! COUNTRY! track is spending its second week at #1 on Mediabase and its third on the Billboard tally. 

Of HARDY’s five number ones, this is only his second that’s non-collaborative, following “Truck Bed.” Previously, “Wait in the Truck” featured Lainey Wilson, while he teamed with Dierks Bentley and Breland for “Beers on Me,” and Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson for “One Beer.”  

It seems HARDY may already be cueing up his next chart-topping collaboration, since his non-album single “McArthur” with Eric Church, Morgan Wallen and Tim McGraw has just started its country climb. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

