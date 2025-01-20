HARDY’s coming to you ‘Live From Red Rocks’

Missed HARDY‘s sold-out Red Rock Amphitheatre shows? You’re in luck.
HARDY has announced the Feb. 7 release of his debut live album, HARDY (Live From Red Rocks). All 20 songs were recorded live during his back-to-back shows in October 2024.
Among the tracks featured are HARDY’s hits “One Beer,” “Truck Bed,” “Give Heaven Some Hell” and “Rednecker,” as well as Blake Shelton‘s “God’s Country,” which HARDY co-wrote.
Also included is “Jim Bob (Live From Red Rocks),” the first preview of HARDY’s live album.
Next on HARDY’s tour schedule are festival dates in Florence, Arizona; Bloomington, Illinois; North Lawrence, Ohio; and Gulf Shores, Alabama, for Morgan Wallen‘s Sand In My Boots.
You can find tickets and a full list of dates now at hardyofficial.com.
