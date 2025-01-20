AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

HARDY’s coming to you ‘Live From Red Rocks’

todayJanuary 20, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Big Loud Records / Big Loud Rock

Missed HARDY‘s sold-out Red Rock Amphitheatre shows? You’re in luck. 

HARDY has announced the Feb. 7 release of his debut live album, HARDY (Live From Red Rocks). All 20 songs were recorded live during his back-to-back shows in October 2024.

Among the tracks featured are HARDY’s hits “One Beer,” “Truck Bed,” “Give Heaven Some Hell” and “Rednecker,” as well as Blake Shelton‘s “God’s Country,” which HARDY co-wrote.

Also included is “Jim Bob (Live From Red Rocks),” the first preview of HARDY’s live album.

Next on HARDY’s tour schedule are festival dates in Florence, Arizona; Bloomington, Illinois; North Lawrence, Ohio; and Gulf Shores, Alabama, for Morgan Wallen‘s Sand In My Boots.

You can find tickets and a full list of dates now at hardyofficial.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%