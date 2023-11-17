AD
Buck Country Music News

HARDY’s home state 2023 closer is going digital

todayNovember 17, 2023

Disney/Frank Micelotta

You can watch HARDY‘s final show of the year from the comfort of your home, thanks to the online streaming platform Veeps.

HARDY’s set to wrap up 2023 with a sold-out home state concert Saturday, December 9, at Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi. As an added bonus, CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson‘s set to open. 

You can stream the whole show — including Lainey’s kickoff — starting at approximately 8:10 p.m. CT. The concert’s free for subscribers or $20 for the single event for nonsubscribers. You can find all the details at Veeps.com.

HARDY and Lainey are sure to sing “wait in the truck,” their chart-topping collaboration that picked up two CMA awards earlier this month. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

