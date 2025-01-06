AD
Mike FM Music News

Harry Styles almost starred in *this* current box office hit

todayJanuary 6, 2025

Harry Styles‘ movie career has been hit or miss: He got mixed reviews for The Policeman, while his other film that year, Don’t Worry Darling, was trashed by critics. His other roles — in Dunkirk and The Eternals — were just cameos. But if things had gone differently, he’d be starring in a film that’s currently #3 at the box office.

Internet sleuths have found a 2022 article describing how Harry was going to star in the 2024 vampire flick Nosferatu, which has made about $58 million so far and holds an 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes. He would have co-starred opposite Anya Taylor-Joy, but both left the project over scheduling conflicts; he was busy working on Harry’s House at the time.

Nosferatu director Robert Eggers told IndieWire that Harry dropping out of the project had left it in limbo. “It’s fallen apart twice,” he said. “I’ve been trying to get the word out because the word did carry that Harry Styles was going to be in the movie. I just want to be clear that he was going to be Hutter and not Nosferatu himself.”

In other words, Harry wasn’t going to play the vampire, but rather Thomas Hutter, who’s one of the good guys. That role was instead played by Nicholas Hoult.

Egger’s film, which had been in development since 2015, finally got underway in September 2022 when Lily-Rose Depp was announced to play the role that Taylor-Joy was to have played, and Bill Skarsgård was cast as the vampire, Court Orlok. Hoult’s casting was announced a month later. The movie opened on Dec. 25.
 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

