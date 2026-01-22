Harry Styles is going back on tour, highlighted by a 30-night New York City residency

Harry Styles Together, Together tour (Courtesy Live Nation)

Harry Styles announced Thursday that he will be going on a limited tour for the first time since 2023.

Together, Together, which is promoted by Live Nation, will consist of 50 shows in seven cities: Amsterdam, London, São Paolo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne and Sydney. The tours launches in May and wraps up in December.

Notably, New York City is the only city in North America where Styles will perform for this tour, set to have 30 shows from August through October.

Special guests for the tour are Robyn, Shania Twain, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Fousheé and Skye Newman across select dates.

The announcement comes ahead of the release of Styles’ fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., which is set to release on March 6.

The album’s lead single, “Aperture,” will premiere globally Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Presales and general sales for Together, Together are set take place at varying dates by city beginning Jan. 28.