Mike FM Music News

Harry Styles joined Vatican crowd during Pope Leo XIV’s conclave election

todayMay 9, 2025

Harry Styles was among the thousands of people who gathered in Rome during Pope Leo XIV‘s conclave election.

An eagle-eyed onlooker snapped a photo of the singer and former One Direction member on the streets of Rome on Thursday, ahead of the Vatican’s announcement that Leo XIV had been elected as the new pope.

The singer was spotted wearing a blue jacket, sunglasses and a baseball cap that read, “Techno is my boyfriend.”

The hat, which some identified as from the clothing brand Idea, is currently sold out.

The image of Styles went viral on social media. Some said it was a Styles lookalike, but many were certain it was him.

Styles’ incognito outing in Rome comes two years after he won the Grammy for album of the year for Harry’s House in 2023. He’s reportedly been working on new music. Fans recently spotted him out and about in Berlin, Germany. 

Pope Leo XIV’s election drew thousands to Vatican Square on Thursday. The 69-year-old pope is a Chicago native and the first American pope. He was elected as the 267th pontiff, following the death of Pope Francis on April 21.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

