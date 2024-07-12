Harry Styles joins Stevie Nicks onstage at London’s Hyde Park

Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks in 2019; Nicholas Hunt/WireImage

Stevie Nicks performed at the BST Hyde Park summer festival in London on July 12, and her old pal Harry Styles showed up to sing a few songs with her.

Stevie and Harry have been friends for years; he inducted her into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist and has performed with her onstage several times. On Friday he joined Stevie to sing the late Tom Petty‘s part on the duet “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” then stuck around to help Stevie perform her Fleetwood Mac favorite, “Landslide.” You can watch fan-shot clips of the performances on social media.

Stevie’s set concluded with a version of her late bandmate Christine McVie‘s hit “Got a Hold on Me.” McVie, who died in 2022, was born on July 12.

Harry’s last actual concert was his tour-ending show in Italy in July 2023.