Harry Styles’ Pleasing brand announces products that, um, *really* live up to its name

todayJuly 24, 2025

Karwai Tang/WireImage

With a name like Pleasing, it’s perhaps surprising that it’s taken this long for Harry Styles‘ gender-neutral lifestyle brand to move into the sexual wellness space.

The brand has just announced two new products under the name Pleasing Yourself: a branded sex toy that costs $68 and a personal lubricant that costs $25. A three-day New York City immersive pop-up shop — no pun intended — will begin selling the items on Friday; they’ll also be available online at Pleasing.com. You can only go to the shop if you’re over 18, however.

According to WWD, Pleasing is also collaborating with Planned Parenthood to release a series of educational videos about sexual health and special-edition condoms with the tag line, “I’m for Planned Parenthood.”

WWD also quotes Pleasing’s creative director, Harry Lambert, as saying in a press release, “The idea of Pleasing Yourself is at the heart of the Pleasing brand. … This next step in the Pleasing world felt like such a natural progression, especially as something our community has been asking for from the get-go.”

A promotional video on Pleasing’s Instagram shows a guy from the arms down — presumably Harry — answering a phone call, putting down the receiver and writing a note, which then flies out the window. We then hear Harry’s voice saying what’s written on the note: “Please yourself like you mean it.”

Pleasing also sells makeup, nail polish, clothing and accessories.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

