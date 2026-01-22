AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Harry Styles releases new single ‘Aperture’

todayJanuary 22, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Harry Styles, ‘Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally’ (Columbia Records)

Harry Styles has released his new single, “Aperture.”

The track is the first single off his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., which drops March 6.

“It’s best you know/ What you don’t/ Aperture lets the light in,” he sings over an electronic beat. “We belong together/ It finally appears/ It’s only love.”

Earlier on Thursday, Harry announced his Together, Together tour, featuring 50 shows in seven cities. As of now, New York City is his only stop in the U.S., with 30 dates booked at Madison Square Garden.

Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. follows his third studio album, Harry’s House, which was released in 2022 and featured the songs “As It Was,” “Late Night Talking,” “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” and more.

The new album will have 12 tracks and is executive produced by Kid Harpoon, the musician, producer and songwriter behind Harry’s House, as well as Styles’ 2019 album, Fine Line, and his eponymous debut album, which was released in 2017.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%