Harry Styles releases new single ‘Aperture’

Harry Styles, ‘Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally’ (Columbia Records)

Harry Styles has released his new single, “Aperture.”

The track is the first single off his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., which drops March 6.

“It’s best you know/ What you don’t/ Aperture lets the light in,” he sings over an electronic beat. “We belong together/ It finally appears/ It’s only love.”

Earlier on Thursday, Harry announced his Together, Together tour, featuring 50 shows in seven cities. As of now, New York City is his only stop in the U.S., with 30 dates booked at Madison Square Garden.

Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. follows his third studio album, Harry’s House, which was released in 2022 and featured the songs “As It Was,” “Late Night Talking,” “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” and more.

The new album will have 12 tracks and is executive produced by Kid Harpoon, the musician, producer and songwriter behind Harry’s House, as well as Styles’ 2019 album, Fine Line, and his eponymous debut album, which was released in 2017.