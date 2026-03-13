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Mike FM Music News

Harry Styles scores chart double in the UK with new album & single

todayMarch 13, 2026

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Harry Styles, ‘Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally’ (Columbia Records)

Sing all the time. Top the charts, occasionally.

Harry Styles’ return has secured him a chart double in his native U.K. His new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., has debuted at #1 on the album chart, while his new single “American Girls” debuts at #1 on the Official Singles Chart.

According to MusicWeek, Harry’s album sold just over 183,000 units, giving him the biggest opening week for a male solo artist in the U.K. since Ed Sheeran’s album Divide came out in 2017. It was also the biggest first-week sales for any British act since Coldplay’s Moon Music and the biggest first week for any artist, period, since Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl last October.

Kiss All The Time… is Harry’s third #1 solo album in the U.K. In 2022, he also scored a chart double with his album Harry’s House and single “As It Was.”

As for “American Girls,” it’s Harry’s fourth U.K. #1 solo single after “Aperture,” “Sign of the Times” and “As It Was.”

We’ll find out Sunday if Harry’s album has also topped the Billboard 200 album chart.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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