AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Harry Styles scores second week at #1

todayMarch 23, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Harry Styles, ‘Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally’ (Columbia Records)

Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. Top the chart two weeks in a row.

Harry Styles’ latest album spends a second week at #1 on the Billboard 200 despite a 77% dip in sales, according to Luminate. That makes it the first album to spend two weeks in a row at #1 since Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl back in January.

As previously reported, Harry’s album also notched a second week on top in his native U.K.

Meanwhile, the Kpop Demon Hunters soundtrack is back in the top 10, experiencing its first sales increase in six weeks. According to Billboard, that’s likely due to the movie’s Oscar wins, including best original song for “Golden.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%