Harry Styles shows up to ‘SNL’ a week early, gifts tickets to students at alma mater

Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2026, Feb. 28, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Harry Styles isn’t scheduled to host Saturday Night Live until March 14, but he showed up unexpectedly on the March 7 installment of the show, hosted by Ryan Gosling.

As Ryan began his monologue, he stopped and said, “Is that Harry Styles?” The camera revealed Harry sitting in the front row. Asked why he was there, Harry replied, “Well, I’m hosting next week, and it’s been a while. So I just wanted to watch and get a feel for it.”

That led to a bit in which Ryan attempted to continue with the monologue, but was distracted by Harry’s “coolness.” Much to Ryan’s dismay, the camera kept cutting away from him and to Harry; the cameraman was later revealed to be wearing an “I Heart Harry” sweatshirt.

Ryan then attempted to sing Harry’s song “Sign of the Times,” which he said one of the characters sings during karaoke in his new movie, Project Hail Mary. “I genuinely hate this,” Ryan said, about having to sing Harry’s song in front of Harry. Finally, he stopped and switched to his Oscar-nominated track, “I’m Just Ken.”

In other Harry news, he premiered his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., live Friday night in Manchester, England. After opening the show with “Aperture,” he closed the show with the song again — as Billboard notes, there was a slight technical difficulty with the first one.

And as the BBC reports, Harry provided 100 tickets to the show to students at his former school, Holmes Chapel Comprehensive in Cheshire, England, where he studied until he was 16. The school’s headteacher, who was there when Harry attended, told the BBC, “I am so pleased that he has kept a place in his heart for his roots and for the village and school where he grew and thrived.”