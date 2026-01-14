AD
Harry Styles texts fans music clip as anticipation for new album grows

todayJanuary 14, 2026

A Harry Styles ‘We Belong Together’ poster is seen on a wall in Soho on January 14, 2026 in London, England. (Lia Toby/Getty Images)

After leading fans on a chase through the internet to get signed up for his mailing list, Harry Styles has now texted everyone who signed up with a little teaser.

It’s a 5-second audio clip in which someone who sounds like Harry is crooning, “We belong together.” Those are the words that have been appearing on posters all over the world over the last few days, and WeBelongTogether.co is the original website that leads to the sign-up page.

The words “We Belong Together” were also flashed at the end of the video Harry posted online in December, which showed him playing the piano at a concert. It was titled “Forever, Forever.”

All these Easter eggs seem to point to the imminent announcement of either a tour, an album or both. Harry’s most recent album, Harry’s House, came out in 2022. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

