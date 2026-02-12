AD
Harry Styles to hold listening parties for new album

todayFebruary 12, 2026

Harry Styles, ‘Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally’ (Columbia Records)

Wanna hear Harry Styles’ album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. weeks before it comes out? He’s making it possible for some fans to do just that.

Harry’s announced that listening parties, where fans will be able to hear the album in full, will take place in 40 cities starting Feb. 18. “We wanna dance with all our friends,” the caption on Instagram reads. The album officially arrives March 6.

Fans who signed up for Harry’s text subscription list or his tour presale received emails or texts with a link to an entry form to fill out in order to register for a chance to attend the sessions. Los Angeles and Madison, Wisconsin, are the two U.S. locations for the sessions. One of the questions on the form is, “What do you think listening to the album will feel like?”

Recently, Harry announced a one-night-only concert at Co-op Live in Manchester, England, on March 6, release day, during which he’ll perform the album live in its entirety. Tickets were priced at just 20 pounds, or the equivalent of $27.23.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

