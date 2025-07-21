Harvard argues against Trump administration’s withholding of federal funds

Scott Eisen/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Attorneys for Harvard University and the American Association of University Professors are in federal court Monday to argue against the Trump administration’s withholding of federal funds from the school.

Lawyers for university are seeking a motion for summary judgment to prevent the administration from withholding federal funding if the school does not comply with its list of demands.

At Monday’s hearing, the government is arguing that its grant contracts with Harvard include language saying the government can terminate its contracts if the school does not align with the government’s priorities.

“Harvard should have read the fine print,” Michael Velchik, an attorney for government argued.

Government attorneys say the government’s priorities include combatting antisemitism, and that the administration will not fund institutions that fail to address antisemitism to its satisfaction.

The same money could be sent to HBCUs or any other university that does not discriminate on the basis of race, Velchik said.

Saying that the government can terminate its contract regardless of the reason, Velchik argued that Harvard should bring a termination of contract claim in the Court of Federal Claims.

When the judge pushed back that claims of constitutional violations cannot be brought in that court, Velchik maintained that this is a termination of contract issue.

“This case is only about money. Harvard is the richest university in history,” Velchik said. “Harvard wants billions of dollars that’s the only reason why we are here.”