Have dinner with Backstreet Boys’ Howie Dorough during Sphere residency

todayJune 23, 2025

Live Nation Las Vegas

Backstreet Boys fans know that member Howie Dorough is a major foodie — he even owns multiple restaurants in Florida. So when the group is in Las Vegas for their residency at Sphere, he’s offering to take fans to dinner.

Throughout July and August, fans can take part in Howie Eatz — an experience that includes dinner at a top Vegas restaurant with Howie, plus a toast and a selfie with the singer. The only catch is you have to be of legal drinking age. Tickets for the experience go on sale Wednesday at noon Pacific time. Visit HowieD.net for full details.

Backstreet Boys start their Into the Millennium residency on July 11; it runs through Aug. 24. During the show, they’ll be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1999 album Millennium by performing every song on it, as well as other hits.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

0%