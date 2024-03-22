AD
Entertainment News

HBO releases dueling ‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 trailers

todayMarch 22, 2024

Theo Whitman/HBO

Are you Team Alicent or Team Rhaenyra?

HBO’s House of the Dragon is asking fans to pick a side in the two new trailers it debuted to promote season 2 of the Game of Thrones prequel series on Thursday.

One trailer focuses on Queen Alicent’s team green: those who make their home at King’s Landing, including Alicent’s sons, King Aegon and Prince Aemond, her father, Otto, and the knight Ser Criston Cole.

“Only weeks ago, my Lord husband was alive, and the realm was at peace. On his deathbed, he knew the realm would never accept a queen,” Alicent, played by Olivia Cooke, says in the team green trailer.

The other trailer tells a different story. It follows Queen Rhaenyra’s team black – including her husband, Prince Daemon, and her remaining sons, who all reside at Dragonstone.

“My father chose me, his first-born child, to succeed him,” Rhaenyra, played by Emma D’Arcy, says in the team black trailer. “He held to his decision until death. And yet, Alicent’s son sits my throne. I mean to fight this war. And win it.”

The trailers debuted at the same time, but, at the time of writing, Rhaenyra’s team black has more support – that trailer has over 1 million views, while Alicent’s team green trailer has picked up just over 780,000.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon premieres June 16 on HBO and Max.

