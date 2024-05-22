AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

HBO releases trailer to Jessica Lange’s ‘The Great Lillian Hall’

todayMay 22, 2024

Background
share close
AD
HBO

HBO Films has just released the trailer to The Great Lillian Hall, the upcoming drama directed by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Michael Cristofer, and starring Oscar and Emmy winner Jessica Lange

Lange plays the titular Broadway star, who “finds herself blindsided by confusion and forgetfulness” as she prepares for her next big role.

As she battles cognitive decline, confusion and hallucinations — in secret, even from her daughter, played by Lily Rabe — Lillian tries to soldier on, getting more frantic as the trailer progresses. 

“She’s the first lady of the American theater,” Jesse Williams‘ director character says in response to a producer looking to replace her. “I need her for this,” he insists.

Lange’s fellow Oscar and Emmy winner Kathy Bates also stars, insisting Lillian step down.

“The play is my life, and no one is going to take that from me!” Lange replies.

Pierce Brosnan also appears in the coming attraction as Ty, telling her, “The Lillian Hall I know, no play has ever been written that could defeat her.” 

“Battling against all odds to make it to opening night while holding on to her fading memories and identity, [Lillian] must navigate a tumultuous emotional journey: balancing her desire for the spotlight and the stark reality of her newly diagnosed illness,” the network says.

The trailer ends with Lange asking Bates, “When I’m gone, will you remind me who I was?”

The Great Lillian Hall will debut May 31 at 8 p.m. and will also stream on Max.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%