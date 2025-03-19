He ain’t no ‘Liar’: Jelly Roll to pay off Canadian fans’ student loans

Disney/Stewart Cook

Jelly Roll really knows how to put his money where his mouth is.

As CTV News reports, Jelly spotted two fans at his concert Monday night in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, holding up signs reading “Jelly Roll we need a favor … we’re honor roll students can you help with our student loans pretty please.”

Jelly said from the stage, “I’ll tell you what — you don’t got any student loans no more. I’m gonna pay them off.”

The students, Deandra Courchene and Briana Knott, are studying social work at the University of Manitoba, and Jelly told them he’d pay their loans if they stayed in school and got their degrees. Courchene will graduate in 2026, Knott in 2027. They’ll get more details on how the payment will work later in the week, Jelly’s management team told them.

“I’m a mom of four, so as we were getting closer to the finish line, I started getting a little bit more nervous about what that looks like once I’m done [with] school and how long it would take me to pay off the loans,” Courchene told CTV.

“Him paying for my student loans will mean a lot, because I won’t have to worry about it when I do finish school, and I was worried about how I’ll pay it back,” Knott said. “So it will mean a lot to me and the children who I take care of.”

According to CTV, while in Manitoba Jelly also visited the Manitoba Youth Centre to play basketball with the inmates there. Jelly, who was incarcerated in his 20s, often does outreach to jails and detention centers while on tour.