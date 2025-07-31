AD
Buck Country Music News

He had to ‘Learn the Hard Way,’ but Jordan Davis is up for a sequel to ‘Bar None’ video

todayJuly 31, 2025

MCA

If you’ve experienced the other-worldly watering hole Jordan Davis inhabits in his “Bar None” music video, you know it’s filled with countertops that disappear into the walls and ceilings that seem to collapse on top of pool tables. 

But Jordan admits he had some doubts at first.

“You read the treatment down,” he says, “and I remember thinking, like, ‘Dude, this is gonna be the most futuristic video. Like, I don’t even know if this fits the song.’ But I trust [director] Patrick [Tracy] 100 percent and he was just like, ‘No, I know what you’re saying, but don’t worry. It’s gonna look cool.'”

Once Jordan spent a “super long day for a video” on the “movable” set, he was sold, calling it “the coolest video I’ve ever been a part of.”

“Patrick would probably be like, ‘Dude that was actually a disaster to get built and do all that,'” Jordan says. “But I had a blast. So I think we should do it again.” 

Jordan’s favorite part? 

“That ceiling coming down on me on the pool table is pretty cool,” he says. 

“Bar None” is from Jordan’s Learn the Hard Way album, which comes out Aug. 15.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

