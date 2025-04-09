He wants it that way: Backstreet Boys’ Howie Dorough opens restaurant, condo complex, lounge in Florida

Tristar Media/Getty Images

If you’re wondering what the Backstreet Boys do when they’re not recording or touring, well, at least one of them spends his time being a real estate mogul.

Via his real estate development firm, which he co-owns with his brother John Dorough, Backstreet’s Howie Dorough has just opened a restaurant, lounge and condo complex in Cocoa Beach, Florida, Florida Today reports. The restaurant, Coa, as well as its sister establishment, Coa Lounge, are located in The Surf, a five-story high-end oceanfront condo complex.

The restaurant is now open for reservations, and all the condos in The Surf are sold out. An official grand opening is set for April; perhaps not coincidentally, April 20 also marks the 32nd anniversary of Backstreet Boys’ formation.

The group is set to perform at the Stagecoach Festival on April 27. According to Howie, they’ll start rehearsing in May for their upcoming residency at the Sphere Las Vegas.