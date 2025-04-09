AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

He wants it that way: Backstreet Boys’ Howie Dorough opens restaurant, condo complex, lounge in Florida

todayApril 9, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Tristar Media/Getty Images

If you’re wondering what the Backstreet Boys do when they’re not recording or touring, well, at least one of them spends his time being a real estate mogul.

Via his real estate development firm, which he co-owns with his brother John Dorough, Backstreet’s Howie Dorough has just opened a restaurant, lounge and condo complex in Cocoa Beach, Florida, Florida Today reports. The restaurant, Coa, as well as its sister establishment, Coa Lounge, are located in The Surf, a five-story high-end oceanfront condo complex.

The restaurant is now open for reservations, and all the condos in The Surf are sold out. An official grand opening is set for April; perhaps not coincidentally, April 20 also marks the 32nd anniversary of Backstreet Boys’ formation.

The group is set to perform at the Stagecoach Festival on April 27. According to Howie, they’ll start rehearsing in May for their upcoming residency at the Sphere Las Vegas.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%