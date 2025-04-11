AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

He will, he will rock you? Benson Boone might be joined by a legend at Coachella

todayApril 11, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Jonathan Weiner

Benson Boone is set to take the stage at Coachella Friday night at around 10 p.m. ET and he just may have a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer as his special guest.

Sir Brian May, the guitarist for Queen, posted the details of Benson’s set on Instagram and wrote, “Who’s gonna be there tonight ? Who’s gonna be streaming it live ? This guy will shake the world. Trust me!”

May also posted a photo of himself and Benson in a private jet together. “Look who I bumped into – on the way to the fabled Palm Springs,” May captioned the pic. “Maybe something will happen?!”

He added another picture of the two cheesing for the camera and wrote, “Do we look happy ? !!! Gonna treasure this moment on the plane with @bensonboone– a truly golden 22 year old prodigy. I’m proud and happy to say we are now officially pals.”

May is, of course, no stranger to playing massive outdoor gigs in front of thousands of people on bills with many different artists: Queen‘s set at the Live Aid benefit in 1985 is one of the most iconic rock performances in history.

Benson will be playing Coachella tonight and next Friday night.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%