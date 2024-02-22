Head to Sydney with Morgan Evans’ new live album + film

Morgan Evans has announced a new live album, Live At The Sydney Opera House.

Arriving April 12, the project was recorded during Morgan’s shows at the iconic venue in 2023.

“Every night of this tour was special, thanks to all of you and this record is a thank you for all the love you showed us last year,” Morgan wrote on Instagram.

“I’m so stoked to share this little time capsule for everyone who was there to relive, and everyone that couldn’t be there to experience for the first time,” he added.

Morgan’s forthcoming live album will also be accompanied by a concert film.

Live At The Sydney Opera House is available for preorder and presave now.

Morgan’s latest project, Life Upside Down EP, dropped in April 2023 and features “Over for You.”