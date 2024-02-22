AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Head to Sydney with Morgan Evans’ new live album + film

todayFebruary 22, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Morgan Evans has announced a new live album, Live At The Sydney Opera House.

Arriving April 12, the project was recorded during Morgan’s shows at the iconic venue in 2023. 

“Every night of this tour was special, thanks to all of you and this record is a thank you for all the love you showed us last year,” Morgan wrote on Instagram.

“I’m so stoked to share this little time capsule for everyone who was there to relive, and everyone that couldn’t be there to experience for the first time,” he added.

Morgan’s forthcoming live album will also be accompanied by a concert film.

Live At The Sydney Opera House is available for preorder and presave now. 

Morgan’s latest project, Life Upside Down EP, dropped in April 2023 and features “Over for You.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%