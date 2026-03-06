Hear a new cover of Van Halen’s ‘Jump’ for 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026

“Jump” cover single artwork. (Real Thing Records/Capitol Records)

A new cover of Van Halen’s “Jump,” put together by Coca-Cola as the anthem for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has just been released.

The cover features blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, guitar virtuoso Steve Vai, Colombian reggaeton artist J Balvin and singer-songwriter Amber Mark.

Coca-Cola previously teased the cover in an ad that premiered in January. The full song is accompanied by a video in which animated versions of Barker, Vai, Balvin and Mark “bring together fans around the world through soccer and music, culminating in an epic space stadium celebration of joy and celebration,” according to the video’s caption.

You can watch that on YouTube.

“Van Halen’s ‘Jump’ is one of those rare songs that transcends generations, so approaching it came with a lot of respect,” Mark says in a statement. “Being able to honor the original while bringing a modern perspective was incredibly special. I’m excited to be part of a track that connects past and present in such an uplifting, powerful way, and I hope fans feel that energy for years to come.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico, takes place from June 11 to July 19.