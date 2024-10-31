Hear a snippet of HARDY’s rocked-up ‘Hillbilly Deluxe’

Disney/Tanner Yeager

HARDY‘s amplifying the rock in country-rock in his cover of Brooks & Dunn‘s “Hillbilly Deluxe.”

The full song won’t be out till Nov. 15, but Brooks & Dunn have shared a snippet of it on social platform X.

“If I ever get up and do a song in karaoke, it’s 95% of the time it’s ‘Hillbilly Deluxe,'” HARDY says in the opening of the clip. “I know every word.”

HARDY’s “Hillbilly Deluxe” rendition melds the nostalgic upbeat melody you’re familiar with with an added chest-thumping, hard rock-leaning production.

“The coolest thing about REBOOT is them giving these artists their blessing to record a version of their song the way that the artist wants to do it,” HARDY continues. “They brought … the rock ‘n’ roll they loved into their own sound and that’s pretty much a parallel to what I’m doing.”

Brooks & Dunn’s star-studded REBOOT II arrives Nov. 15 and is available for preorder and presave now.

Here’s the full track list for REBOOT II:

“Play Something Country” with Lainey Wilson

“Neon Moon” with Morgan Wallen

“Rock My World (Little Country Girl)” with Marcus King Band

“Ain’t Nothing ‘Bout You” with Megan Moroney

“Brand New Man” with Warren Zeiders

“Believe” with Jelly Roll

“She Used to Be Mine” with Riley Green

“She Likes to Get Out of Town” with The Cadillac Three

“Boot Scootin’ Boogie” with Halestorm

“Ain’t No Way To Go” with Mitchell Tenpenny

“How Long Gone” with The Earls of Leicester

“I’ll Never Forgive My Heart” with Jake Worthington

“She’s Not the Cheatin’ Kind” with Hailey Whitters

“Hard Workin’ Man” with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

“Hillbilly Deluxe” with HARDY

“Indian Summer” with ERNEST

“Drop in the Bucket” with Thousand Horses

“Only In America” with Corey Kent