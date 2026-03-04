AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Hear a snippet of Luke Combs’ writing collab with Cody Johnson

todayMarch 4, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Luke Combs’ ‘The Way I Am’ (Sony)

When Luke Combs gets together to write with Cody Johnson, it’s not exactly surprising it’s a cowboy song they come up with. 

What is a bit surprising, however, is that “I Ain’t No Cowboy” is love song laced with longing, as Luke revealed by sharing a minute of the song on his socials

“I knew the day I met her, one day I’d have to forget her/ But that didn’t stop me from trying to hold her like a river holds the rain/ She always wanted wide open spaces, and I tried my best to tame her/ But I woulda been better off breaking a herd of wild mustangs,” Luke sings in what seems to be the first verse.

“I ain’t no cowboy, but I wish I was,” he continues in the chorus. “We’d have rode off together in the setting sun/ Instead of watching her ride right out of my life/ If I coulda roped her heart back in, I coulda been what she needed when she saddled up and she kicked up a cloud of dust/ I ain’t no cowboy, but now I wish I was.”  

Luke and Cody co-wrote the 14th track on his sixth studio album with Jake Mears. 

The Way I Am arrives in full on March 20.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%