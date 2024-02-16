AD
Hear Carole King sing with Glen Campbell on “There’s No Me Without You”

todayFebruary 16, 2024

Big Machine Records/Surfdog Records

Carole King is one of the many artists featured on the upcoming reimagining of the late Glen Campbell’s farewell album, Ghosts on the Canvas, and now we get to hear her contribution to the record. 

King is featured on the just-released track “There’s No Me Without You,” a tune written by Campbell and producer Julian Raymond about Campbell’s bond with his wife, Kim.

“Words cannot express how much I enjoyed blending my voice with Glen’s on this incredibly touching love song,” King shares. “Hard to sing when you’re crying.” 

This isn’t the first time King has sung with Campbell. In the ’60s she was part of the Keestone Family Singers, which also featured Campbell and The Everly Brothers’ Phil Everly. They released one single, “Melodrama,” in 1962.

You can listen to “There’s No Me Without You (with Carole King)” via digital outlets and on YouTube.

Glen Campbell Duets – Ghost on the Canvas Sessions recreates all the songs on Campbell’s 2011 farewell album as duets, using Campbell’s original vocals. Guest artists on the record include Elton JohnEric ClaptonStingBrian WilsonDolly PartonDaryl HallEurythmics‘ Dave Stewart, Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese and Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen.

Glen Campbell Duets – Ghost on the Canvas Sessions will be released April 19 and is available for preorder now.

