Rev Rock Report

Hear Jeremy Allen White sing in new trailer for ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’

todaySeptember 15, 2025

Poster for ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’/20th Century Studios

Bruce Springsteen fans got their first preview of Jeremy Allen White singing as The Boss in a new trailer for the much-anticipated film Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

The clip debuted during the Emmy Awards Sunday night, and in it you can hear White singing the “Atlantic City,” a track from Springsteen’s 1982 album Nebraska, the making of which is the central focus of the film.

“It’s a hard thing, realizing people aren’t who you want them to be,” White says in the opening of the trailer. “It feels different coming home; there’s a real emptiness.”

After Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau, played by Jeremy Strong, tells Bruce that the label wants the first top-10 hit from him, Springsteen pushes back.

“These new songs, they are different. But they’re the only thing making sense to me right now,” he says. “The only thing I can still believe in.” To which Landau replies, “Then we’ll get it. Whatever it takes.”

Later, when the label exec calls the album a “highly unorthodox career move,” Landau says, “That’s the point. He’s channeling something deeply personal,” adding, “but in this office, my office, we believe in Bruce Springsteen.”

“This film takes a couple years out of my life and looks at them very closely, a time when I made Nebraska and went through some personal difficulties,” Springsteen shares. “I’m so appreciative of Jeremy Allen White and the entire cast for their wonderful and moving performances—and (director) Scott Cooper, one of the most generous collaborators I’ve ever worked with.”

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere opens Oct. 24.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

