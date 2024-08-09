AD
Hear Lewis Capaldi’s “Love the Hell Out of You” in ‘It Ends with Us,’ out now

todayAugust 9, 2024

Universal Music Group

Lewis Capaldi’s song “Love the Hell Out of You” is out as the lead track from the new film It Ends with Us.

The song originally appeared on Lewis’ 2023 sophomore album, Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, and plays during a pivotal moment of the film, which stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

“There was only one song for this moment,” Lively says in a statement. “Once you see it, you’ll feel it for yourself. Lewis Capaldi is beloved for not only his brilliant work, but who he is. I couldn’t be more proud that he told this story with us. This is an honor; I will be grateful for forever. This movie means the world to me.”

Lively also created her own Spotify playlist for the film featuring a bunch of songs from her pal Taylor Swift, including “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can),” “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” and “Down Bad.” The playlist also includes songs by Britney Spears, Florence + the Machine and Tracy Chapman.

It Ends with Us is in theaters now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

